Samajwadi leader Feroz Khan on Thursday has mocked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) newly joined actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada. The SP leader, who is said to be a close aide of Samajwadi party candidate for Rampur Lok Sabha seat Azam Khan has made a derogatory statement regarding the Jaya Prada. Feroz Khan has said that she will enthral people of Rampur with her thumkas.

Azam Khan had also made sexist comments against Jaya Prada and the SP leader had even called her a dancer lady. However, it was Azam Khan, who brought Jaya into the SP party and even helped the Jaya to claim the win in the Lok Sabha segment.

#WATCH Sambhal SP leader Firoz Khan says,"Rampur ki shaamein rangeen ho jaayengi ab jab chunavi mahual chalega".BJP's Jaya Prada is the MP candidate from Rampur.He also says,"Ab koi (BJP's Sanghamitra Maurya) apne ko gundi batade koi naachne ka kaam kare woh unka apna pesha hai." pic.twitter.com/duPJleE21E — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2019

The relation between two turned worse after Jaya Prada controversy regarding Amar Singh came into light. The SP leader Azam Khan even openly campaigned against her in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Jaya Prada had accused Azam Khan of harassing her.

Jaya Prada had joined politics in 1994 as a member of the Telugu Desam Party, which was headed by NT Rama Rao. But she left following differences with Chandrababu Naidu and joined the Samajwadi Party. Meanwhile, Azam Khan is an SP candidate for the party in the upcoming elections in Rampur.

The former actor has worked in a number of Indian films like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil and also in Bengali, Marathi and Hindi films. Jaya had also received several Filmfare South Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement award.

Azam Khan was expelled from the SP for two years after Jaya Prada and his mentor Amar Singh demanded the Khan resignation from the party when he levelled sexist comments on her.

In 2010, both Amar Singh and Jaya were shown doors by the party. Jaya later joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 from Bijinore.

The former actor lost the elections and even reports claimed that she may end her political career. Her mentor and close Amar Singh favours BJP government led by PM Modi and even the leader publicly applauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his works. Amar Singh even allegedly donated his land to RSS in Azamgarh to help the organisation for their outreach.

