Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav says BJP hatched Pulwama conspiracy for votes in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav says BJP hatched Pulwama conspiracy for votes in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the loss of 50 lives in the Pulwama terror attack that took place on February 14, 2019. Ram Gopal said the paramilitary forces are unhappy with the government because the CRPF jawans were killed for votes in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

The leader, who is also Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle, also said the terrorist attack in Pulwama took place despite intelligence input about a possible attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was not closed for such a massive movement of troops while the jawans were allowed to travel in a bus without full-proof security design…if the government changes, several big shots will land in soup, Yadav said (Paramilitary forces dukhi hain sarkar se, jawan maar diye gaye vote ke liye,checking nahi thi Jammu-Srinagar ke beech mein, jawano ko simple buses main bhej diya,ye sazish thi, abhi nahi kehna chahta, jab sarkar badlegi, iski jaanch hogi, tab bade-bade log phasenge).

On February 14, a suicide bomber used an explosive-laden vehicle and rammed into a CRPF convoy at Lethpora in Awantipora area of south Kashmir, the attack claimed the life of 49 paramilitary men and dozens were left injured.

Neither the security forces nor the government learnt any lesson from the Pathankot and Uri terrorist attacks in 2016. Definitely, Pakistan is responsible for the attack but no large-scale accountability was fixed by the Modi government at the Centre.

Governor Satya Pal Malik has decided that there will be no official celebrations related to the ‘Holi’ festival at Raj Bhavan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

