Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party will fight alone in upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections, according to media reports. It comes days after Mayawati's BSP decided to contest assembly elections on its own. It is a major blow to Congress as the party was in talks with SP and other like-minded parties to stitch an alliance to ensure that there is no division of anti-BJP votes.

It comes days after Mayawati's BSP decided to contest Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections on its own

Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party will fight alone in upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections, according to media reports. It comes days after Mayawati’s BSP decided to contest Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections on its own. It is a major blow to Congress as the party was in talks with SP and other like-minded parties to stitch an alliance to ensure that there is no division of anti-BJP votes. Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he believed that BSP will tie-up with his party for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Madhya Pradesh Congress unit chief Kamal Nath on Friday said Congress-BSP merger collapse won’t hurt fortune of his party in next elections, adding that his party is in talks with Akhilesh Yadav over a possible alliance for Madhya Pradesh polls.

Senior Congress leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi said Mayawati’s unreasonable demand led to a breakdown of talks between the Congress and BSP. He further said Mayawati was demanding 50 seats of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ready to give around 15 seats.

The elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in December this year and the Election Commission will announce polls dates for Madhya Pradesh polls in a press conference at 3:30pm on Saturday.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More