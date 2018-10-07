Former SP spokesperson Pankhuri Pathak has claimed that she and her team members were attacked by Bajrang Dal workers on Saturday. Pankhuri Pathak, in a tweet, said that Bajrang Dal mob attacked them when they were trying to meet the family members of the persons died in an alleged fake encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

In a post on Twitter, Pankhuri Pathak tagged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Police, and UP DGP Om Prakash Singh and complained about the incidence. Along with her post, former Samajwadi Party spokesperson shared a video in which she and her team members are surrounded by mob wearing saffron neck scarfs.

In her tweet, Pankhuri Pathak said, “Leader of the Bajrang Dal Mob that attacked me. First, they tried provoking us, when that did not happen they attacked. The attack on us was preplanned. Will @Uppolice @myogiadityanath @dgpup dare to arrest these people? Total mobocracy in the state !”

Pankhuri Pathak said, “We were warned not to come back to Atrauli. We are not reporting this matter to the Aligarh police because we have no faith left in them. We are returning to Delhi and will decide our future course of action in this matter.”

“Our only objective in meeting the families of those who were killed in the police encounter last month was to ascertain on humanitarian grounds whether they facing any sort of harassment,” she added.

Pankhuri Pathak also challenged to UP Police to arrest the alleged attackers. Mustaqeem and Naushad, who carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 each on their heads, were killed in an encounter with police in Harduaganj area here on September 20.

