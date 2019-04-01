Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav files nomination for Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency: Mulayam Singh Yadav had won from Mainpuri in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He filed his nomination papers today from the same seat after a gap of 23 years. SP president Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Ram Gopal Yadav accompanied Mulayam Singh during the filing of the nomination, reports said.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav files nomination for Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav filed his nomination papers for Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency at 11 am on Monday. Mulayam Singh Yadav had won from Mainpuri in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He filed his nomination papers today from the same seat after a gap of 23 years. SP president Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Ram Gopal Yadav accompanied Mulayam Singh during the filing of the nomination, reports said. Mulayam’s name was left out of the party’s first list that was released on March 22, 2019. The list included some senior leaders like Azam Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Ram Gopal Yadav, and party chief wife Dimple Yadav.

Reports said Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav quietly met Mulayam Singh Yadav at his Etawah residence on Monday morning. On Sunday, Mulayam Singh reached Saifai to offer prayers and perform a havan a day before filing his nomination for Mainpuri seat in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had represented Mainpuri thrice — 1996, 2004, and 2009. In 2009, Mulayam had registered a thumping victory from Mainpuri seat by defeating his opponent Shatrughan Singh Chuhan by 3.64 lakh votes. He had also defeated Ramakant Yadav from Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 63,204 votes.

Etawah: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav meets Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence. The latter will file his nomination for Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency today. pic.twitter.com/nqfqx9h1Aj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 1, 2019

A grand rally to showcase the SP-BSP alliance’s strength will be held in Mainpuri on April 19. During the rally, Mulayam Singh will share the dais with Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremeo Mayawati after a gap of two decades.

Mulayam Singh, who is fondly called Netaji, represents Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, currently. The Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, which is seen as a Yadav bastion where almost the party has won several Lok Sabha elections, will now host party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The seat was held by party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav earlier.

On February 21, Mulayam Singh Yadav had launched a scathing attack on his son Akhilesh Yadav for destroying the party and its heritage. The SP leader said the party was so strong that he formed government on his own and became chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and became defence minister of the country. Mulayam also made it clear that he is not politicising, but telling the truth (Party ko khatam kaun kar raha hai? Apni hi party ke log. Itni mazboot party bani thi. Akele 3 baar sarkar banai, teeno baar hum CM rahe, Raksha Mantri bhi rahe, mazboot party thi. Hum rajneeti nahi kar rahe, lekin hum sahi baat rakh rahe hain).

Mulayam Singh Yadav: I have filed the nomination (from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency). pic.twitter.com/SVwDRdzMwL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 1, 2019

On February 13, Mulayam Singh Yadav had also invited sharp criticism from several politicians after he wished that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister of the country again.

Mainpuri SP Ajay Shankar Rai said an inactive grenade was found in Mainpuri’s Dannahar police station limits today. Some children had taken it out of a pond and kept it on road, he said. The investigation is going on.

SP Mainpuri, Ajay Shankar Rai: An inactive grenade was found in Mainpuri's Dannahar police station limits today. Some children had taken it out of a pond and kept it on road. The investigation is going on. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/8zg8Mh2Zbl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 1, 2019

