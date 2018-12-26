Shivpal Yadav says will join Congress: Samajwadi Party (SP) rebel Shivpal Yadav and brother of SP boss Mulayam Singh lately that he was willing to unite with Congress to defeat the ruling Narendra Modi-led BJP in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

Shivpal Yadav: We have our party's outfits in as many as 75 districts in the state which are going to fight against the BJP

Shivpal Yadav says will join Congress: Samajwadi Party (SP) rebel Shivpal Yadav, who lately pioneered Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) said that he was willing to merge with the Congress to defeat the ruling Narendra Modi-led BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, PTI reported. On asking about the probability of forming a coalition for the 2019 polls, former SP leader said, we have our party’s outfits in as many as 75 districts in the state which are going to fight against the BJP. He added that his party might forge an alliance with Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party.

Lately, many Opposition parties met ahead of December 11 assembly elections results to strategise plans for the upcoming 2019 General elections to defeat the BJP. The move was initiated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, who claimed that the democracy has to be protected by forging an anti-BJP front.

The meeting was attended by many Opposition leaders including National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPI leader Sitaram Yechury, and DMK leader MK Stalin.

Meanwhile, the BJP witnessed a defeat lately in three Hindi heartland states-Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. The main reason behind their defeat was the anti-incumbency factor, which was fully utilised by the Congress party.

However, the Congress failed to mark its presence in Mizoram and Telangana, where regional parties-Mizo National front and K. Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi-won by a massive mandate.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More