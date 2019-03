Samajwadi Party releases first list of 6 candidates for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest from Mainpuri: The list also includes names of Akhilesh Yadav's cousins Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav's name was not included in the first list.

Samajwadi Party releases first list of 6 candidates for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest from Mainpuri: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) released the first list of 6 candidates for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections on Friday. According to the list, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri seat.

The list also includes names of Akhilesh Yadav’s cousins Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav. Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Akshay Yadav will contest from Budaun and Firozabad. Akhilesh Yadav’s name was not included in the first list.

According to the list, Kamlesh Katheria will contest from Etawah seat while Bhai Lal will contest from Robertsganj. Veteran SP leader Shabbir Valmiki will contest from Behraich seat.

