The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday released the list of candidates for the forthcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections. For the first phase of the polls, the party has listed the names of three candidates while six of the candidates are enlisted for the second phase of the polls. Earlier on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also released its first list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly elections.

In the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Santosh Suman, Bimlesh Dubey and Chabindra Verma will contest from Bijapur, Jagdalpur and Dantewada respectively for Samajwadi Party (SP). For the second phase of Assembly polls, the party has given the names of Navin Gupta, Yogendra Bhoi, Jiban Singh Yadav, Mukesh Lahare, Amarnath Agarwal and Subendra Singh Yadav to contest from Raipur West, Basna, Akaltara, Pamgarh, Korba & Vaishali Nagar respectively for SP.

Coming to the saffron party has announced 77 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 38 for Telangana and 13 for Mizoram.

Earlier in the day, the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) announced that they will contest the assembly polls in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in an alliance with the SP. GGP chief, Heera Singh Markam also scrapped all the possibilities of forming an alliance with the Congress, citing its ‘dilly-dallying’ attitude while talking about the alliance. GGP will contest from the 60 seats in Chhattisgarh while the Akhilesh Yadav led SP will contest on 18 seats.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in two phases — on November 12, November 20. Also, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, who is looking forward to starting his fourth consecutive term in the state, will contest from the Rajnandgaon seat.

Coming to the Congress, the party has finalised 17 candidates for the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh.

