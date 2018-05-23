In a fresh turn of events, Uttar Pradesh’s based Samajwadi Party has become the richest party in India with the declaration of Rs 82.76 crore of income. According to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms, Telugu Desam Party is at the second position with an income of Rs 79.2 crore followed by AIADMK with Rs 48.88 crore. Notably. The total income of the 32 regional parties for 2016-17 fiscal was Rs 321.03 crore. Out of these, 14 parties claimed a decline in income and 13 others an increase in income.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party has emerged as the richest regional party with a total income of Rs 82.76 crore in the financial year 2016-17. A report released by Association for Democratic Reforms revealed that as many as 32 regional political outfits have disclosed revenue of Rs 321 crore. Not only that, the report further revealed that these 32 regional parties have declared the total expenditure of Rs 435.48 crore during the same financial year.

Confirming the development, Delhi-based think tank ADR said, “SP reported having the highest income of Rs 82.76 crore, which forms 25.78 per cent of the total income of all 32 regional parties, followed by TDP (Telugu Desam Party) with an income of Rs 72.92 crore and AIADMK Rs 48.88 crore.”

In its report, the ADR stated that All India that All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) have declared more than 87% of their total income as unspent, while the TDP had 67% of its income remaining unspent during 2016-17.

On the other hand, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has declared spending a whopping amount of Rs 81.88 crore over its income, while the SP and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) declared spending Rs 64.34 crore and Rs 37.89 crore more than their total income, respectively. The top 3 regional parties that incurred highest expenditure are the SP which had spent Rs 147.1 crore, followed by the AIADMK Rs 86.77 crore and the DMK Rs 85.66 crore, the report said.

According to a report, last day to submit the annual audited accounts was October 31, 2017. Merely 12 parties out of 48 submitted their audit their report before the deadline, while 20 delayed their submission by a couple of days.

Interestingly, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, National Conference and Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal have not submitted the report as on 22 May 2018. Not only that, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party and the United Democratic Party have also failed to submit their financial details to the poll body for more than a decade now.

The ADR report recommends, “Any party which does not submit its I-T returns or donation statement to the ECI on or before the due date, their income should not be tax-exempted and defaulting parties should be de-recognised.”

In its observations, the ADR further revealed that the most common and popular source of income for regional parties across 2015-16 and 2016-17 are grants, donations, contributions, gross receipts and interest income (bank, FD, TDR with bank). The most common and popular item of expenditure for regional parties across 2015-16 and 2016-17 were election expenses, administrative and general expenses.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App