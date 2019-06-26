Samant Goel appointed new R&AW chief, Arvind Kumar takes charge as Director, Intelligence Bureau: While Goel played a key role in planning the February 2019 Balakot airstrikes and the 2016 surgical strikes, Arvind Kumar is known as the government's Kashmir expert.

Samant Goel appointed new R&AW chief, Arvind Kumar takes charge as Director, Intelligence Bureau: Samant Goel, a 1984-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Punjab, has been appointed as the chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). Similarly, 1984-batch IPS officer Arvind Kumar has been appointed as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), reports said. The new intelligence officers were appointed after the extended tenures of Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain and RAW Secretary Anil Dhasmana came to the end on June 29 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Goel was played a key role in planning the February 2019 Balakot airstrikes and the 2016 surgical strikes that helped the Narendra Modi-led NDA government sweep the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with an absolute majority. Apart from that, the New Ra&W chief had played a key role in countering the Khalistani propaganda in Europe against India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as chairman of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, cleared the empanelment of 1986 batch IPS officer in the rank of Director General, reports said.

Goel was co-front-runner for the top post along with K Ilango of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had wanted to appoint Goel as the state police chief.

Goel’s name had surfaced in the bribery case against former special CBI director Rakesh Asthana. It was alleged that Goel tried to dilute the Moin Qureshi money-laundering and corruption investigation with the help of alleged middlemen and brothers Manoj and Somesh Prasad. Both Manoj and Somesh Prasad were taken into custody in the Asthana bribery case.

