Samantha Akkineni: Telugu actress Samantha gears up for her upcoming movie Oh baby! which is the remake of Korean drama Miss Granny, The Telugu version of Miss Granny is directed by Nandini Reddy and will hit the screens on July 5. Samantha recently shared a picture on social media in which she looks stunning in a sequined green dress.

South actress Samantha Akkineni is not only popular for her acting skills but for brilliant sartorial fashion choices. Samantha leaves no stone unturned for promoting her upcoming film, Oh! baby. Oh, baby is directed by Nandini Reddy, and the star cast other then Samantha is Naga Shauraya as the male lead actor, the story is about of a 70 year old man, who enters in the body of a 25 year old girl it’s a comedy movie. The movie will hit on the screen on July 5.

According to the reports Oh baby! is the remake of a Korean drama Miss Granny. Recently Samantha shared a post on social media in which she was alluring in sequined green dress which made her fans go crazy, Samantha accessorised her look with heart-shaped diamond earrings and completed her look with butterfly shoes which definitely stole the show.

To finish off her look Samantha applied soft matte make up with winged eyeliner and nude lipstick, she also tied her hair to give a neat look. see the picture

Samantha made her debut in 2010 and as she stepped into Tollywood industry she won millions of heart with her versatile performance. The diva also has massive followers on Instagram, Samantha knows how to hook her fans by sharing her photos from time to time.

About her love life, Samantha married to a Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and the couple worked together in Majili. The sassy lady is very excited about her upcoming film which will release on July 5.

