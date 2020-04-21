Lockdown maybe here in Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam along with the rest of the country. But good Samaritans in the region have ensured no migrant worker has starved for either food or for protection kits.

Lockdown maybe here in Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam along with the rest of the country. But good Samaritans in the region have ensured no migrant worker has starved for either food or for protection kits. The MPs and ministers can be seen distributing daily provisions, groceries and COVID-19 testing kits every day, which could well be the reason North Andhra Pradesh has fewer cases.

The PULSUS Group on Monday distributed COVID-19 testing kits, N95 masks, sanitizers to 5,000 people here. YSRCP parliamentary party chief Vijay Sai Reddy, minister Avanthi Srinivas, PULSUS director Gedela Sankar Rao participated. PULSUS founding chairman Dr Srinubabu Gedela monitored the event. Police, municipal corporation employees and sewage workers received the kits.



YSRCP leader Vijay Sai Reddy said the state government wanted to ensure the welfare of the people. He said organizations like PULSUS are helping the needy in times of crisis. Many companies like PULSUS have come forward to help and the govt is taking all initiatives to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he added.

Reddy said rapid testing kits have reached the city and thanked the companies and NGOs for their commendable help to the government in this situation. Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also lauded PULSUS. They said PULSUS had done a great job and requested it to continue the good work as part of corporate social responsibility.

Meanwhile, Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been distributing groceries, vegetables and other needs almost on a regular basis to the needy. He distributes them to thousands of people irrespective of party, caste, creed and religious affiliations. Though people throng his residence, he helps them but requests them to maintain social distancing. When most of the grocery shops closed in Narsapuram, Raju’s daily distribution has become the ray of hope for the people of his constituency.

