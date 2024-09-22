Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

"Samay Kam Hai": What Aparna Bisht Yadav Means

Aparna Bisht Yadav congratulated the newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday but also pointed out that not much time is left for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

“Samay Kam Hai”: What Aparna Bisht Yadav Means

Bhartiya Janata Party leader Aparna Bisht Yadav congratulated the newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday but also pointed out that not much time is left for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Concerns Over Yamuna River

She further took a dig at Atishi regarding the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna River.

“I congratulate her. Time is very short; very little time is left for the Delhi elections. Earlier, she was the Water Minister in the Delhi Government, but the condition of Yamuna in Delhi is not hidden from anyone,” Yadav said.

A Call for Good Governance

The BJP leader advised the AAP leader to do “good work,” stating that the “people of Delhi will decide on whom to give power.”

AAP’s Support for Atishi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also congratulated the new CM, saying, “Now, Atishi ji will run a campaign with 2 crore people of Delhi to make Arvind Kejriwal the CM again… Arvind Kejriwal will win all 70 seats after four months to become the CM. I congratulate Atishi and her council of ministers.”

MUST READ: CM Atishi Takes Charge Of Education, Finance

Atishi Takes Office

Earlier on Saturday, Atishi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi at Raj Niwas. Other AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat, also took an oath as council ministers in the Atishi-led Delhi cabinet.

A Historic Moment

At 43, Atishi has become the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. A prominent leader of AAP, Atishi has played a key role in improving education in Delhi’s government-run schools during her time as an advisor to the former Education Minister, Manish Sisodia.

Mixed Emotions from Atishi

Atishi expressed mixed feelings about the change in leadership. She stated that she is happy about the trust placed in her by outgoing CM Arvind Kejriwal but is also sad that he has resigned from his post. Speaking to the media, she added that she would work hard to bring Kejriwal back as Chief Minister after the upcoming assembly elections.

Upcoming Elections

Notably, the assembly elections in Delhi are expected to be held in February next year. However, the Aam Aadmi Party has demanded that the polls be conducted in November this year itself.

ALSO READ: Today In History: India and Australia Play Historic Tied Test in 1986

Aparna Bisht Yadav Atishi Delhi CM BJP reaction Atishi Chief Minister Delhi delhi politics

