The following information was revealed by an RTI. The information adds that several cases registered against BJP and Shiv Sena workers have also been withdrawn by the government. The information revealed by the RTI added that at least eight circulars were issued by the Maharashtra government.

On Sunday, Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Sena government withdrew at least six rioting cases against 85-year-old right wing activist Sambhaji Bhide. Apart from cleaning Bhide’s name in six rioting cases, the BJP government also withdrew cases against hundred’s of his workers. The following information was revealed by an RTI. The information adds that several cases registered against BJP and Shiv Sena workers have also been withdrawn by the government. The information revealed by the RTI added that at least eight circulars were issued by the Maharashtra government. the circulars demanded the withdrawal of cases registered against right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide, political leaders belonging to BJP and Shiv Sena and hundreds of their party workers.

Earlier, a report formed by a 10-member committee that was formed by Pune Police stated that the Bhima-Koregaon violence that took place on January 1 was orchestrated by Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote. One person was said to be killed in the violence while scores sustained injuries.

Rohingya exodus: Letter points at mass movement of refugees to Kerala by trains, RPF put on high alert

Previously, a social activist had also filed a petition with the Bombay High Court seeking the arrest of Sambhaji Bhide who was being accused of irking the sentiments of the people that led to Bhima-Koregaon violence. The social activist had filed an FIR against Bhide on January 2 after the massive clashes broke out. The deceased who was killed in the violence was identified as Rahul Fatangle.

Hyderabad bound Jet Airways flight makes emergency landing at Indore airport, all safe

As per current developments in Bhima-Koregaon violence case, the Pune Police had stated that five human rights activists were behind the violence of Bhima-Koregaon. The report added that the speeches delivered by the activists — Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha

— at Elgar Parishad led to the violence. Its been more than 20 days that the activists have been put on house arrest on orders by the Supreme Court.

Lucknow murder case: Uttar Pradesh police try to save accused cops, Vivek Tewari’s wife cries foul

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More