Sambhal encounter video: The incident took place on October 12 when personnel of Asmoli police station tried to nab a criminal with Rs 25,000 reward on his head during a security check. When the cops approached a suspected vehicle, armed criminals inside it tried to flee the spot by breaking the police barricade. They also opened fire on the policemen but the cops failed to give a befitting reply as their weapons developed snag. According to reports, a constable mimicked gunshots to save their own lives.

The video shows one of the officers struggling with a jammed 9mm handgun. In the same video, another police man is seen retreating after his AK-47 assault rifle malfunctioned while exchanging gunfire.

The Uttar Police aren’t using vintage weapons but poor maintenance of the weapons should be blamed for the pathetic show. Meanwhile, the Sambhal encounter video has gone viral on the social media.

