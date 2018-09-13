On Thursday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and refused all the allegations claimed by businessman Vijay Mallya against the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Sambit Patra allegedly said that it looks like Kingfisher Airlines was owned by the Gandhi family and not by Vijay Mallya.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday launched another scattering attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and refused all the allegations claimed by businessman Vijay Mallya against the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Targetting Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Sambit Patra said people who are out on bail should not question innocent people. Launching the counter-attack, BJP spokesperson said that they have enough evidence to prove that top Congress leaders have relations with Vijay Mallya.

Patra alleged that Congress had many sweet deals with Mallaya. “Rahul Gandhi travelled free in Kingfisher Airlines, which was once owned by Mallya,” Sambit Patra said.

“It appears through these chain of documents that Kingfisher Airlines was owned not by Vijay Mallya but by the Gandhi family,” he added.

A day ago, in London, Vijay Mallya had told reporters that he met the finance minister Arun Jaitley in 2016 before leaving the country and offered to settle with the banks.

Vijay Mallya has been charged with money laundering and bank fraud worth Rs 9000 crore and fighting an extradition case.

A few days ago, after the hearing of the National Herald case, Sambit Patra had called Gandhi family a family of corrupts.

“Gandhi family today is known as a family who does tax evasion, a family of corrupts and a family who conspires against law of the land,” Sambit Patra said earlier.

