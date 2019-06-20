Sameera Reddy baby shower photos: Recently mommy to be Sameera Reddy expecting her second child and shares that happiness with her fans, in her godh bharai picture Reddy looks beautiful in yellow silk saree with her husband Akshai Varde and son Hans. In one of her interview, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actress frankly spoke about the concern with her body weight gaining during her first pregnancy.

Sameera Reddy baby shower: Mommy to be Sameera Reddy, currently expecting her second child with hubby Akshai Varde. In her recent post, she shared her adorable picture for her fans with hubby and son. In her photos Reddy glows with happiness, and captioned her adorable click by expressing her happiness in words, she wrote inner smiles and hearty laughter makes me happy for a lifetime.

In one of her interviews, Reddy revealed her experience about the first pregnancy, where she stated, it was difficult for me in terms of my body and I felt apart as a person. I started putting up weight and as an actor, I had to visit various award shows and events, it was difficult for me to tackle those situations.

Following this public scrutiny, Reddy completely vanished from the spotlight during her pregnancy, but this got worse because her weight gaining didn’t stop. Reddy also added that people use to call me sexy Sam, and from that, I gained 32 kgs and I was not able to recognize myself, it was a complete mess happened to me during my pregnancy.

Some of the sneaks peek all the way from reddy’s baby shower Take a look:

After all of these pregnancy issues, she went into depression and seeked therapy to come out of it, But after knowing the reality she accepted herself and the fact of putting weight, now she is happy and mommy to be for her second child.

