t case: Special NIA court defers verdict to March 14: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Panchkula on Monday deferred its verdict in the Samjhauta Express blast till March 14, after a Pakistani woman filed a petition, saying she has some evidence related to the case. The court would now pronounce the verdict on March 14. A petitioner Rahila L Vakeel, daughter of one of the victims filed an application to summon witnesses from Pakistan. Earlier, the court had reserved its verdict for March 11.

As many as 68 people had been killed in the blast after two unreserved coaches of the train caught fire due to bomb explosions and presence of inflammable substances that had taken place on February 18 in 2007. The blast occurred after the train left the railway station Diwana in Panipat at 23:53 hours while passing through Haryana. Reports said, among those killed, 43 were Pakistan nationals, 10 Indian citizens and rest 15 unidentified people. After the blast, two unexploded bombs were also recovered from the train.

The UP-Attari Express (Train No 4001) began its journey at 22:50 hours from Delhi with 16 coaches. Only two of the four IEDs planted inside the unreserved coaches went off while the remaining two were recovered later by the police, reports said.

The NIA had named eight people in its chargesheet. One of the accused and alleged mastermind behind the bombing was murdered in December 2007. The NIA had said that the people behind Samjhauta Express blast were aiming to threaten the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

