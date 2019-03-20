Samjhauta Blast Case: As many as 68 Pakistani nationals had lost their lives in the blast that ripped apart two coaches of the Pakistan-bound train near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007.

Samjhauta Blast Case: All four accused in the Samjhauta Express blast case – Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary – have been acquitted by Special NIA Court in Panchkula on Wednesday. Earlier, the Special NIA court in Haryana’s Panchkula had deferred its verdict to March 14 after Rahila L Vakeel, a Pakistani woman whose father was killed in the accident, filed a petition saying she has some evidence related to the case.

As many as 68 Pakistani nationals had lost their lives in the blast that ripped apart two coaches of the Pakistan-bound train near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007. Two IEDs planted inside the UP-Attari Express (Train No 4001) went off after the ill-fated train began its journey at 22:50 hours from New Delhi station with 16 coaches while the police managed to recover two unexploded bombs. The NIA had been roped in to probe the case in 2010.

Samjhauta Blast Case: Visuals of Aseemanand from Panchkula Court. He and three others were acquitted by Court. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/chjsCm28IS — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019

Earlier, the NIA court on March 12 deferred its verdict in the Samjhauta Express blast case after a petition was filed by a Pakistani woman. Rahila L Vakeel, a daughter of one of the victims filed a petition seeking summon to witnesses from Pakistan.

