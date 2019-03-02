Samjhauta Express will be resumed its operations on March 3. Both India and Pakistan have agreed to resume the friendship train from tomorrow. The train will leave for Pakistan on March 3 and will be back on March 4. The order comes after Pakistan on Friday released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Samjhauta Express will leave for Pakistan on March 3 from India as the two countries have agreed to operate the services from their ends. Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pulwama and subsequent cross border air strikes, the Delhi-Lahore train service was suspended by two the countries. The order of train restoration comes after Pakistan on Friday released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

On February 28, India and Pakistan suspended Samjhauta Express operation from their ends as the two countries have exchanged gunfire at the Line of Control. The officials have said that the train services will be resumed from March 3.

Samjhauta Express services to resume from India from March 3. pic.twitter.com/jVCpJsMtK1 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2019

The train services will start running from the Indian side on Sunday, March 3 while, the train will be back from Pakistan on March 4.

Samjhauta Express is also called Friendship Express, the train service runs bi-weekly i.e. on Wednesday and Sunday between Delhi and Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan. The train service is named after Samjhauta which denotes agreement or accord. The service started in 1976 under the Shimla agreement, following the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. It comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train departs from Old Delhi Railway Station for Lahore in Pakistan.

