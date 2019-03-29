Samjhauta Express verdict: Jaitley said Congress coined 'Hindu terror' and filed cases based on fake evidence to create this theory but in the end, the court had to take the final decision.

Samjhauta Express verdict: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister and Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday blamed the Congress for maligning Hindus during the Samjhauta Express blast probe. To garner votes, Congress coined ‘Hindu terror’ and filed cases based on fake evidence to create this theory but in the end, the court had to take the final decision. Perhaps because of this, those who considered Hindus as terrorists are now trying to prove their devotion towards religion, he added.

Several innocent people languished in jail due to the Congress party. Jaitley’s press conference came after a Special NIA court in Panchkula on Wednesday (March 20, 2019) acquited all four accused — Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary — in the Samjhauta Express blast case. Earlier, the special NIA court in Haryana’s Panchkula had deferred its verdict until March 14 after Rahila L Vakeel, a Pakistani woman whose father was killed in the accident, filed a petition claiming evidence related to the case.

As many as 68 Pakistani nationals had lost their lives in the blast that ripped apart two coaches of the Pakistan-bound train near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007. Two IEDs planted inside the UP-Attari Express (Train No 4001) went off after the ill-fated train began its journey at 22:50 hours from New Delhi station with 16 coaches while the police managed to recover two unexploded bombs. The NIA was roped in to probe the case in 2010.

Reacting to the acquittal of accused, President of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Party, Asaduddin Owaisi said, for how long is the one going to hear of acquittals because of deliberately shoddy prosecutions. The Hyderabad based MP said that 68 people were killed and justice has not been served to the deceased.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More