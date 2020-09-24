Samsung Galaxy S20 FE India Price, features, specifications, camera: Compare Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy M31s: Samsung has launched its newest smartphone Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (Galaxy S20 FE). The mobile phone brand earlier launched two other smartphones in July and August, Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s respectively. Here's a comparison among the three.

The price of the 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE is said to be around ₹50,000 but it is still uncertain. The price of the Galaxy S20 FE 4G also remains unknown. The phone’s memory and storage will come in 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB versions. The 4G version will come inlaid with an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, while the 5G one will have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Samsung had recently launched 2 other smartphones. Below is a comparison among recent launches of Samsung, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s.

Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy M31s features, specifications, camera:

The phone will work on an Android 10 Operating System. One User Interface (UI) 2.0 will be available in the phone and its screen will be a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080p×2400p) Super AMOLED Infinity-O that comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate and 407 pixels per inch. This screen will, of course, be in need of protection, offered by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone will have a dual-SIM slot (Nano+eSIM) and be sold on 6 different colours, these are Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud Orange, Cloud Red and Cloud White.

The phone also comes equipped with a triple camera set-up on its back which has within it a 12-megapixel primary sensor and f/1.8 wide-angle lens. Its camera system additionally has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and dual phase detection autofocus.

The phone itself will be assembled and enclosed within an IP68-rated body which would also hold a 4,500mAh battery offering 15W fast charging and wireless charging. The battery also supports Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare which allows the distribution of energy to other devices with wireless charging. The weight of the phone will be 190 grams with the dimensions of 159.8mmx74.5mmx8.4mm.

The phone will go on sale from October 2 in selected markets. Although, it is not known as to when the phone releases in India. The pre-orders began yesterday i.e. September 23.

