The Samyukt Kisan Morcha(SKM) will hold a key meet on Sunday to decide the future course of the farmers’ agitation. The meeting was earlier scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon. The meeting will take place at the Singhu Border protest site. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement repealing three farm laws, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the farmers’ agitation has not ended. He said that there are many issues pending like the cases against farmers and electricity bills which have to be resolved before the agitation is ended. Notably, reports suggested Rakesh Tikait’s absence from Saturday’s meeting.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Friday welcomed the Centre’s decision but said that it will wait for the announcement to take effect through parliamentary procedures.

SKM further reminded the Centre that its demands for a statutory guarantee of remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers, and the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill are still pending.