In a special report, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has claimed that five sympathisers of the Sanatan Sanstha, a Hindu right-wing group, who were recently arrested had conspired to plant explosives in Pune Sunburn festival (dance music festival) which was held last year. However, the Sanatan Sanstha had said that the arrested sympathisers were not its members and distanced itself from them. According to reports, the 5 sympathisers who were arrested in relation to an arms case from Nalla Sopara, Pune and Jalna, were later sent to the ATS custody.

Out of the five accused who were arrested by the ATS, four of them including Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar, Sudhanva Gondhalekar and Shrikant Pangarkar were produced in the court on Tuesday where the prosecutors representing the ATS had sought an extension of their custody. The 5 accused were produced before a special court constituted to deal with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases.

It was after the ATS had demanded, the special court judge Sameer Adkar extended the custody of the 5 accused for 7 more days. Meanwhile, reports say that the 5th accused Avinash Pawar will be produced in the court on August 31. According to the ATS officials, they had claimed in the court that two of the five accused activists namely — Sudhanva Gondhalekar and Vaibhav Raut — had conspired to attack Pune Sunburn festival as according to them it was against the Hindu culture.

The ATS has also claimed that the five accused were also planning to target other individuals whom they think can indulge in activities which can go against the Hindu religion. However, speaking in the matter, Maharashtra ATS Chief Atulchandra Kulkarni said that the names could not be confirmed as it will pose a security threat.

Not only this, but the ATS officials have claimed that they have recovered 3 bikes and are of the view that one of those bikes was allegedly used in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. The Sunburn music festival was earlier used to take place in Goa, however, in 2016 it was shifted to Pune.

