A flurry of sexual misconduct allegations against senior journalists K R Sreenivas and Gautam Adhikari has put a question mark on the safety of women at workplaces in Indian media once again after Tehelka magazine’s founder Tarun Tejpal’s arrest on November 30, 2013, on similar charges. Currently, K R Sreenivas is working as a resident editor of the Times of India in Hyderabad while Gautam Adhikari is former editor in chief of DNA in Mumbai.

Tarun Tejpal’s case, which is still pending in the court, was just the tip of the iceberg. Now, several women journalists have accused some people in the profession and prominent personalities of sexual harassment. And, journalist Sandhya Menon, is one of the brave women, who has come forward to detail the harassment she allegedly faced at the hands of KR Sreenivas and Gautam Adhikari. Sandhya has accused Sreenivas of inappropriately touching her when he was dropping her home one night in 2008. She asked Sreeni to take his hand off her thigh and immediately left the spot in disgust and anger.

Narrating her ordeal, Sandhya said she registered a complaint against Sreenivas’ misconduct with the Human Resources department the next day, but they informed him about the incident instead of seeking explanations from him. A beleaguered Sandhya then went to the committee for sexual harassment at Bennett, Coleman and Co Ltd (BCCL) to seek justice but the woman who headed BCCL at that point in time gave a clean chit to Sreenivas apparently trying to dissuade her.

She also accused Gautam Adhikari, who was editor in chief of the Mumbai edition of DNA at the time of the incident. She said that after an evening outing, when he was dropping her home, he forcibly kissed her and later warned her against telling anyone else that it happened.

But the matter didn’t end here. Following Sandhya’s allegation, at least three more accounts of women who have been harassed by Sreenivas surfaced. Others wrote to Sandhya on condition of anonymity and she, in turn, posted these messages to her own account.

Former journalist Pavitra Jayaraman, who was interning with the Bengaluru edition of Femina at the time, also accused Sreenivas of sexual harassment on Twitter. Pavitra said the editor had invited her to his residence on the pretext of his wife’s absence after she bumped into him in the neighbourhood where she lived.

A former colleague who worked with at Bangalore Mirror also wrote Sandhya about how Sreenivas sexually harassed her.

Sandhya also mentioned about an intern who was subjected to alleged sexual misconduct by Sreenivas. Sreenivas had called the intern to his cabin on one fine afternoon after he returned from a foreign trip. He told the girl that he carried condoms while travelling and that she should wear mini skirts, Sandhya said.

However, responding to these allegations, Sreenivas said that he will submit himself to the investigation initiated by a high-level committee.

