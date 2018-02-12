Mohan Bhagwat stated that his organisation RSS has the capability of raising a force for the nation in just three days comparing to the Indian Army which would take at least six to seven months if a situation arrives. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the power of his organisation and said that Sang will prepare military personnel within three days. He said that RSS workers are always happily ready to make supreme sacrifice for their country.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is currently in Bihar for 10 days, stirred a fresh controversy after he compared his organisation with the Indian Army. RSS chief made the remark while he was addressing a gathering at Zila school ground on the last day of his six-day visit of Muzaffarpur. The matter was highlighted after Mohan Bhagwat stated that his organisation RSS has the capability of raising a force for the nation in just three days compared to the Indian Army which would take at least six to seven months if a situation arrives.

While addressing the people, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the power of his organisation and said that Sang will prepare military personnel within three days which the Army would do in 6-7 months. Stating that his organisation is ready to help the nation if an emergency like situation arrives, RSS Chief said, “Swayamsewak will be ready to take on the front if the country faces such a situation and Constitution permits to do so.” Talking about his force, Mohan Bhagwat said that Sang is more like a Parivarik Sangathan and is neither a military nor a para military organisation. In Sangh discipline is practiced like Indian Army, he added.

Asserting that the RSS workers set an example of good conduct in all circles of life from personal to social, he said that RSS workers are ‘always happily ready to make supreme sacrifice for their country’. Even though RSS Chief’s remarks were met with loud praising chants and applause at the gathering, the social media didn’t seem to agree with Mohan Bhagwat’s statements at all. Here are a few of the twitter reactions where netizens slammed RSS chief for comparing his Sangh organisation with the pride of the nation —Indian Army.

