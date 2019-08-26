Sanjay Dutt denies joining political party: Sanja y Dutt has denied recent media report claiming that he will join politics on September 25. In a statement, Dutt said that he would not be joining any political party.

Sanjay Dutt denies joining political party: Sanjay Dutt has denied the claim of Cabinet minister from Maharashtra and Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP) founder Mahadev Jankar that he would be re-entering the politics with his political party. In a statement, Dutt said that he would not be joining any political party. Calling Jankar his brother, the 61-year-old wished good luck to the actor for his future endeavors. The RSP leader Jankar had claimed that Dutt would be joining the party on September 25, 2019. The RSP is an ally of the BJP in Maharashtra.

Jankar had also shared a video in which Sanjay was seen addressing him as his brother. While revealing that Sanjay would soon be joining the RSP, Jankar stated that the party approached him with an aim to expand the party. The RSP represents the Dhangar or the Shepherd community. The party has been long demanding the reservation under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category and currently comes under the VJNT (Vimukta Jati Nomadic Tribes) grouping.

In 2009, the Samajwadi Party (SP) had announced his candidature from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency but he had to withdraw his name after being convicted in the Arms Act. The actor then resigned from the party months later.

With his statement, the actor has clarified that he has no plans to come back in politics. His father, Sunil Dutt, was Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Manmohan Singh government. Sanjay’s Priya Dutt is also a former Congress MP.

