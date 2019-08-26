Sanjay Dutt to re-enter politics with Rashtriya Samaj Paksha on September 25: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha founder and Cabinet minister Mahadev Jankar has confirmed that Sanjay Dutt is scheduled to join his party on September 25. The 61-year-old actor was earlier a member of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2009.

Sanjay Dutt to re-enter politics with Rashtriya Samaj Paksha on September 25: After trying his luck in politics with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Dutt is once again ready for the political venture, but this time with Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP). Mahadev Jankar, a Cabinet minister from Maharashtra and party founder revealed Dutt’s entry into politics on Sunday and revealed that the actor would be joining the party on September 25, 2019. The RSP is an ally of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The party contested from six seats and won from Daund seat.

Jankar said that in order to expand the party, the party members were working in the film sector too. This was one of the reasons that the party approached Sanjay Dutt, he added. Jankar also displayed a pre-recorded video along with Dutt in which the latter was seen addressing Jankar as his brother and expressed his greetings to the party.

The RSP represents Dhangar or the Shepherd community. Jankar said that the party has demanded more seats as compared to the 2014 elections. The community which is currently classified under the VJNT (Vimukta Jati Nomadic Tribes) grouping, has been demanding reservation under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

In 2009, Dutt was an SP candidate for the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, however, he had to withdraw his name after the Mumbai court refused to suspend his conviction under the Arms Act. The actor was later appointed as the general secretary of the party but he stepped down a few months later.

