Taking a dig at MNS Chief, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the state government is “scared” of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chairman Raj Thackeray. Hence it is not taking action against him for “violating the conditions” for his May 1 Aurangabad rally.

Congress leader urged that the MNS chief be arrested for violating the rally’s rules, claiming that it is important to prevent him from inflaming communal tensions in the state. Sanjay Nirupam has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Mumbai police’s ‘lack of action’ against the MNS chief.

“The Maharashtra police had established 16 conditions for the protest in Aurangabad, and he had broken 12 of them. Two courts have issued non-bailable warrants against Raj Thackeray. I’m not sure why the Mumbai police aren’t doing anything. Raj Thackeray appears to be a threat to the state government “Nirupam said.

He believes that individuals who break the law should face legal consequences.

Nirupam further added that he implores the government not to be afraid. He believes that there is rule of law in the country and Maharashtra, and anyone who challenges the law should be dealt with harshly.

On May 1, Raj Thackeray organized a rally in Aurangabad, attacking the Uddhav Thackeray government over loudspeakers. He had set a deadline of May 3 for the removal of mosque loudspeakers.

However, several MNS employees were arrested around the deadline for reportedly attempting to install loudspeakers outside mosques to play Hanuman Chalisa.