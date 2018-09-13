A day after calling PM Narendra Modi "anpadh-gawaar" (uneducated and uncouth), Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam defended his remarks saying that his words were not undignified. Sanjay's made the remarks in response to the screening of 'Chalo Jeete Hain' - a short film inspired by prime minister Modi's life - in schools across Mumbai.

Sanjay's made the remarks in response to the screening of 'Chalo Jeete Hain', a short film inspired by prime minister Modi's life, in schools across Mumbai.

A day after calling PM Narendra Modi “anpadh-gawaar” (uneducated and uncouth), Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam defended his remarks saying that his words were not undignified. “It is a democracy and the prime minister is not God in a democracy. People speak of him while maintaining decorum. The words I used are not undignified,” Sanjay Nirupam was quoted by ANI as saying.

On Wednesday, Nirupam got embroiled into controversy after he said, “There is some film on Modi which is being forcibly screened. This is absolutely wrong. Our children must be kept away from politics. What will school and college students gain by knowing about an ‘anpadh gawaar’ (illiterate-unsophisticated) person like Modi? It is shameful that our people, our children still don’t know how many degrees our PM has.”

