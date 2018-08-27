Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut questioned whether former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16 or if he had died earlier. Raut, however, gave no rationale for questioning the day of Vajpayee's death that was announced by India's premier hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences. As per AIIMS bulletin, Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on 5:05 pm on August 16.

In the strongly-worded article, Raut took on the Narendra Modi government on the announcement of Atal Bihari Vajapyee's death

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stoked a controversy on Sunday after he questioned whether former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16 or if he had died earlier. Raut expressed suspicion and asked if BJP stalwart's death was announced on August 16 to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech.

Raut, however, gave no rationale for questioning the day of Vajpayee’s death that was announced by India’s premier hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences. As per AIIMS bulletin, Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on 5:05 pm on August 16.

“Rather than our people, our rulers should first understand what is ‘swarajya’ (self-rule). Vajpayee died on August 16, but from 12-13 August, his condition was deteriorating. To avoid national mourning and lowering of the flag to half-mast on Independence Day, and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to make his elaborate speech from the Red Fort, Vajpayee left this world on August 16,” Sanjay Raut in his article titled “What is Swarajya?” said.

Raut also went on to describe the National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah being heckled as the result of chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai”and “Jai Hind” at a condolence meeting for Vajpayee.

In the strongly-worded article, Raut took on the Narendra Modi government on terrorism as well. He mocked the government over the arrest of terrorists before the Independence day asking why is it that those who want to sabotage 15 August are arrested only days before each and every year. Alluding the arrest every year as being scripted.

Raut did not stop here, he took at PM Modi’s tough stand against corruption saying bribery has not described at any level.

At the end of his article, Raut said welfare schemes in India are running on honest people’s taxes, however, another taking another potshot Raut said PM’s foreign visits are also funded by the same money. This is how the new ‘Swarajya’ is functioning,” the Sena leader wrote.

