The 69th pontiff of Kanchi Mutt, Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu. The Kanchi Mutt head Jayendra Saraswathi was not keeping well after he was diagnosed with a low sugar level and admitted to a private hospital in January this year. The pontiff was also facing breathing problems. On his sad demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress party among others offered their condolence on the passing away of the Kanchi Mutt chief. According to reports, Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal will be Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati’s successor. Let’s take a look at 10 lesser known facts about late Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati.

10 lesser known facts about late Kanchi Mutt pontiff Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati:

Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati was born in 1936 in Tamil Nadu’s Thirivarur district. He was only 19 years old when he was chosen as the successor to Parmacharya Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Jayendra Saraswati was one of the most influential spiritual leaders of his times. He was the 69th pontiff of Kanchi Mutt. The Kanchi Mutt under his leadership expanded itself and created the Mutt as a spiritual powerhouse and made it financially sound. The Mutt currently runs several hospitals and educational institutions. It also runs a medical college. In 1987, Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati disappeared from the mutt leaving all his books and sacred pieces in the mutt. However, 3 days after he disappeared, he was traced in Karnataka but the reason why he disappeared is still unknown. Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati is also known for negotiating the issue of Ayodhya dispute. Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi’s life was surrounded by controversy after he was charged in a murder case of a Kacnheepuram Temple employee in 2004. The pontiff along with several others was let free from all charges. The case ran for 9 long years. The murder case was involving Sankararaman, who was then the manager of Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram. Jayendra Saraswati was arrested on November 11, 2004. It was Diwali day. The pontiff was in prison till January 5, 2005 after he was released on bail. After Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati was charged in the murder case, the glory of Kanchi Mutt and peoples’ faith in its spirituality began decreasing. Its image was dampened so much that it stopped getting VVIP visits for several years.

