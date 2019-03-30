Santro car explodes on Jammu-Srinagar highway, narrow escape for CRPF jawans: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who were travelling in a bus, escaped unhurt after a Santro car exploded on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Saturday. The CRPF convoy was at a significant distance from the explosion site.
Police say it does not appear to be a terrorist attack and the blast in the car seems to be a cylinder explosion. The explosion occurred inside a private car at Tethar and the vehicle was completely destroyed. Primary reports suggest that no one was injured in the incident and the driver of the car fled from the spot.
Leave a Reply