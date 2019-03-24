Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Chaudhary on Sunday denied joining Congress, a day after her picture with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi circulated on social media. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant made it clear that her photograph getting viral on social media is old and she had not joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party.

Sapna Chaudhary denies joining Congress: Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Chaudhary on Sunday denied joining Congress, a day after her picture with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi circulated on social media. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant made it clear that her photograph getting viral on social media is old and she had not joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party. Sapna Chaudhary further said she will not campaign for any party in forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

It was reported that Sapna Chaudhary is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls against BJP’s Hema Malini from Mathura. Sapna Chaudhary’s meeting with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi last year had triggered speculation about her joining the grand old party.

Haryanavi singer & dancer Sapna Chaudhary: I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old. I am not going to campaign for any political party. pic.twitter.com/oYSyKjBU1K — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More