Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Chaudhary on Saturday joined the Congress party. She is likely to contest against BJP's Hema Malini from Mathura parliamentary constituency. In June last year, the former Bigg Boss contestant had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

Sapna is likely to contest against BJP's Hema Malini from Mathura parliamentary constituency

Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Chaudhary on Saturday joined the Congress party. She is likely to contest against BJP’s Hema Malini from Mathura parliamentary constituency. In June last year, the former Bigg Boss contestant had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. The Congress party is yet to declare its candidate for Mathura parliamentary constituency. It would be interesting to see Sapna’s impact on Congress’ prospects in forthcoming parliamentary polls, especially if the Rahul Gandhi-led party decides to field her against dream girl Hema Malini.

Sapna Chaudhary’s induction into the Congress has also given an opportunity to Twitter users to take a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s abilities as a leader. Will Sapna Chaudhary be successful to draw a huge crowd to Congress’ rallies? a social media user asked.

Sapna Chaudhary joins Congress

Likely to contest from Mathura against Hema Malini of BJP

Now in Rahul's rally, after stand-up comedy

we will be able to watch some dance performances too. 😂😂#SapnaChaudhary#CongressMuktBharat — Parth Soni (@_p4parth) March 23, 2019

Another user said Rahul Gandhi after a long time got his political partner. Divya Singh (@Divya1306) said, “From Smriti Irani to Sapna Chaudhary, politics is getting more and more entertaining.”

Sapna Chaudhary joins Congress.#HowsTheJosh Digvijay Singh, Shashi Tharoor 😂😂😂 — Chowkidar Soubhik Bala (@soubhik_bala) March 23, 2019

Sapna Chaudhary 🙄🙄🙄🙄

Aur koi nhi Mila Unko… Hey bhagwan 🤔🙄🙄🤔 — P. M. Rath (@PMRath1) March 23, 2019

Alongside Rahul Gandhi’s stand up comedy, now people will be able to watch some dance performances by Sapna Chaudhary, most of the users wrote on the micro-blogging website.

From Smriti Irani to Sapna Chaudhary, politics getting more and more entertaining 😆 😂 — Divya Singh (@divya1306) March 23, 2019

Is the Congress picking former Bigg Boss candidates? a Twitter user said, in an apparent reference to Shilpa Shinde’s entry into the Congress. Shinde had too joined the Rahul Gandhi-led party earlier this year.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More