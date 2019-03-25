Sapna Chaudhary to join BJP after breakup with Congress: Reports said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari met Sapna before she held a press conference on Sunday. Speculation is rife that Manoj played a key role to bring her to the party fold.

Haryanavi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon, reports said. A photograph of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Sapna Chaudhary had gone viral on social media after the actor denied joining the Congress party. Reports said Manoj met Sapna before she held a press conference on Sunday. Speculation is rife that Manoj played a key role to bring her to the party fold.

Earlier, reports said the Bigg Boss 11 contestant was likely to contest Lok Sabha polls against BJP’s Hema Malini from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura seat after her picture with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra circulated on social media. In an interview to a TV channel, Sapna expressed categorically said that neither she is not going to take a plunge into active politics nor will she campaign for any political party.

While Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbar welcomed Sapna Chaudhary into the party fold, the party itself displayed a photocopy of Congress membership form with Sapna Chaudhary’s name and signature on it and fee receipt to substantiate its claim that she had joined the party as a member. Sapna Chaudhary’s meeting with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi last year had triggered speculation about her joining the grand old party.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh drew flak for comparing Sapna Chaudhary to former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and said that both women have the same ‘pesha’ (profession). Singh said the Congress move shows that party president Rahul Gandhi has lost faith in politicians that’s why he is now turning to “dancers” to do politics.

#WATCH BJP MLA Surendra Singh on dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Congress: Rahul ji ki Mata ji bhi Italy mein isi peshe se thi.Jaise aapke pitaji ne Sonia ji ko apna bana liya tha, aap bhi Sapna ko apna banaye.Sabse acchi baat hai saas aur bahu ek hi peshe aur culture se rahengi pic.twitter.com/HK5XCWcuL6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2019

Having rose to fame with her songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Daud Ki Chhori, Chetak and more, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary enjoys a massive fanbase all over the country. The dancer has also previously been a part of controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 11. She recently made her acting debut with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects that bombed at the box office.

