Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her huge fan following in Napgur with her killer dance moves and sensual expressions. The stunning lady who is already the heart and soul of entertain sector in Haryana, will now shake her leg in Najpur for her audience. According to the photo shared by Choudhary, she will be seen having a gala time at the stage with Punjabi singer Deep Money on December 29 at Suresh Bhatt Auditorium.

Well, we all know how active is on social media. The stunning diva who is loved and praised for her hard work never misses a golden opportunity of sharing her personal and professional details. Sapna is always up with yet another and unique surprise for her audience situated worldwide. Sapna gave the live concerpt surprise to her 1.4 million fans by posting the details about the event on her official photo-sharing app, Instagram. If you missed details, here are the details of her upcoming event:

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary will be seen in Haryanvi movie Chachi Ram Ram. Well, the lady is also gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Hindi project, Dosti Ke Side Effects. The trailer of the movie was recently released and her fans are excited to see her work in the film which will hit the theatres next year.

