Sapna Choudhary joins BJP: Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary has just joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. This marks the actor cum dancer's political debut. Check out what social media users have to say on Sapna Choudhary's inclination to BJP.

Sapna Choudhary joins BJP: Yes, it has just been confirmed that Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The multi-talented entertaining queen is now making her political debut with BJP, which is India’s one of the two major political parties. Earlier, Sapna Choudhary was rumoured to have joined the Indian National Congress or the then Rahul Gandhi-led INC, however, the diva denied her inclination to the party or even being interested in politics.

The Dosti Ke Side Effects actor has given a shock as she joined the BJP at the Party’s membership drive program in Delhi today. Soon after Saona Choudhary joining the BJP news got spread among her fans and on the internet, a lot of buzzes have started.

Haryanavi dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Bharatiya Janata Party at the party's membership drive program in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/G9jmj0tOrt — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

Check out what social media users have to say on Sapna Choudhary’s inclination to BJP and her political debut.

Good move! She finds it secure enough to join BJP rather than Congress…After Anju Bobby George. BJP draws the kind of trust & confidence amongst the citizens that no other party does.. — Prabha🇮🇳 (@prabhatisb) July 7, 2019

I remember people trolling her for being a dancer and passing cheap comments on her when there were rumours that she had joined @INCIndia . Where are those people now?! — Harnoor Singh (@hrnurtweets) July 7, 2019

I hate Sapna as she and her acts are breaking the strongest 'Indian family system'. I am also 1 of the such victims. I pray to God for her failure in politics. — HARIOM YADAV KOSLIA, ex Sergeant,Indian Air Force (@0748626265db491) July 7, 2019

congress k SAATH to bahut bada mazaak ho gaya bhai …🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Parody राहुलेन्द्र आलूबली 2.0 (@weluvnamoo) July 7, 2019

Congratulations madam..I hope ur idealogy is different of them,.I Hope u will work for betterment of India 🙏 — Zyan mallick (@mallick_zyan) July 7, 2019

According to reports, the former Bigg Boss contestant reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) stadium in Delhi on Sunday, July 7, 2019 morning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP. The actor cum dancer is the first member to join the BJP’s membership drive in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and BJP general secretary Ram Lal.

