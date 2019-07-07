Sapna Choudhary joins BJP: Yes, it has just been confirmed that Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The multi-talented entertaining queen is now making her political debut with BJP, which is India’s one of the two major political parties. Earlier, Sapna Choudhary was rumoured to have joined the Indian National Congress or the then Rahul Gandhi-led INC, however, the diva denied her inclination to the party or even being interested in politics.
The Dosti Ke Side Effects actor has given a shock as she joined the BJP at the Party’s membership drive program in Delhi today. Soon after Saona Choudhary joining the BJP news got spread among her fans and on the internet, a lot of buzzes have started.
Check out what social media users have to say on Sapna Choudhary’s inclination to BJP and her political debut.
According to reports, the former Bigg Boss contestant reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) stadium in Delhi on Sunday, July 7, 2019 morning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP. The actor cum dancer is the first member to join the BJP’s membership drive in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and BJP general secretary Ram Lal.