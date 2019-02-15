Sapna Choudhary photos: The Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary who is currently enjoying the success of her Bollywood debut, Dosti Ke Side Effects, took to her official Instagram handle to share her sizzling pictures in a vibrant purple coloured gown. Wishing happy Valentine's Day to her 1 million fans on photo-sharing app, the picture has garnered over 62k likes.

Sapna Choudhary photos: After setting the social media on fire with her sultry dance moves on Haryanvi songs, Sapna Choudhary is gearing up to become the next Internet sensation. The gorgeous diva who made her huge fanbase go gaga with her beautiful transformation is back a with a surprise for her fans again. In the latest pictures, she is seen wearing a vibrant purple coloured dress. Her on the point make-up, diamond dropping earrings and magenta coloured lip-stick stole the limelight of her outfit of the day. This is not the first time that her stunning pictures have created a buzz in the industry. She is quite famous for her upload online, be it videos or images.

Wishing happy Valentine’s Day to her over 1.6 million followers, Choudhary in her post stated that she doesn’t know about her future but she is well aware of her presence. Treating her audience with her drop-dead pictures, Sapna’s post crossed over 62k likes on social media within hours of its upload. If you still haven’t seen these viral pictures of Sapna Choudhary, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Sapna released her song titled Ghunghat Aali Oth Maargi which was a hit on YouTube. Sung by Somvir Kathurwal, Ghuinghat song is written by Naveen Vishu Baba. Made under the banners of Team Folk Colors, it has added to the list of Sapna Choudhary’s super hit chartbuster as it has already crossed 7 million views on YouTube.

