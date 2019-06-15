Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: Haryanavi sensation Sapna Choudhary has left her desi look behind and her new avatar is just too sexy to miss. The Haryanavi sensation's style statement has gone through some fascinating changes and her fans are more than blessed to witness that.

Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: Haryanavi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary has turned into a glamorous model lately, and her latest pictures on Instagram will make you believe the fact. Take the dare, and just go through Sapna’s recent Instagram posts, and we bet you won’t be coming back anytime sooner that too with some classy dressing tips. The Haryanavi sensation’s style statement has gone through some fascinating changes and her fans are more than blessed to witness that.

In the latest picture doing the rounds on the photo-sharing platform, Sapna is donning a yellow t-shirt top paired with brown pants. The blue heels, ear loops and her wavy tresses are adding oomph to her entire look. No doubt, she is looking gorgeous as ever and it is just too hard to take our eyes off her. The photo has already garnered over 58k likes while the comment section is jampacked with compliments for the diva. Here’s take a look at Sapna’s latest picture on Insta:

A couple of days back, Sapna shared another beautiful picture on Insta looking all gorgeous and an epitome of sexy. The beauty donned this sparkling golden ensemble paired with high black boots. The picture too grabbed a number of likes on social media making her fans go crazy. Here’s take a look at the picture:

Well, that’s not it! There are a number of other pictures of Sapna that have created abuzz on social media. Here is an assortment of some of the best-uploaded pictures of Sapna available on Insta. Take a look:

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App