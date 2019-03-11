Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal: Sapna Choudhary's blockbuster hit song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has taken the internet by storm. Sapna Choudhary songs have been trending on the internet and are in demand. Songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak, Badli Badli Laage and several others have been liked by millions of fans.

Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal: The queen of Haryanvi pop music and dance Sapna Choudhary has set the internet on fire. Sapna Choudhary’s stage performance music and dance videos have been trending on the internet and her song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has crossed 380 Million views on video streaming platform YouTube. Sapna Chaudhary’s dance moves and facial expressions can make anyone sweep off their feet. In a dream career so far, Sapna Choudhary delivered several super hit songs, which have garnered millions of view and the comment section is loaded with lovely comments and compliments. Sapna Choudhary’s songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak, Badli Badli Laage and several others.

With more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular artists in the entertainment world. Talking about her blockbuster song, Teri Aakhya Ka Kajal, the song is from Sapna Choudhary’s blockbuster music album Suit Tera Patla Vol 2. The song is written by Veer Dhaiya and music is composed by Vr Bros under the banner of #Sonotek music company.

Below is the YouTube video of Sapna Choudhary’s blockbuster hit Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal:

