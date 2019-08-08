Sara Ali Khan photos: Simba actor Sara Ali Khan wins many hearts by her gorgeous looks, recently Sara has uploaded four videos in a lemon yellow dress. Watch the astonishing video of the actor.

Sara Ali Khan photos: Kedarnath star Sara Ali always hits on social media with her stunning photos and videos. The actor has post 4 videos on her Instagram and she is looking staggering in lemon yellow outfit. In her recent video, the actor seems wearing mascara on eyelashes and to put lipstick on her lips. In one of her videos, Sara is looking endearing by drinking two shakes together. Her face is filled with expressions, her enlarged eyes are looking splendid.

Well, Sara never misses a chance to adore her style and make-up on screen but on the other hand, Sara is way down to earth. Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor stated that Sara is a very simple girl, he saw her carrying the language from the airport with no makeup, without shades, and without accessories. There were no security or assistant accompanying the actress.

Sara Ali Khan is also in highlights because of her relationship with Lukka Chhupi star Kartik Aryan. Sara is open about her feelings for Kartik and they both flaunt it on social media. Both the stars shared many pictures of them on their Instagram account from the set of their upcoming film Love Aajkal 2. Sara and Kartik snapped together on many outings, the couple always looks adorable.

Sara Ali Khan is a daughter of famous actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She has begun her career with Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Kedarnath was commercially average on box office but her second film Simba starring Ranveer Singh hits 92 crores in India and crossed 400 crores worldwide.

Sara Ali Khan will be next feature in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aajkal 2, opposite to her real-life partner Kartik Aryan. The movie is a sequel to her father’s Love Ajkal. Makers are expecting the release of the film on February 14, 2019. Simba fame actor Sara will also be seen in the remake of Govinda and Karishma Kapoor’s big hit Colie No. 1, opposite to Kalank actor Varun Dhawan.

