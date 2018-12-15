Sara Ali Khan sexy photos: Recently on December 14, 2018, Kedarnath fame took to her official Instagram account to share pictures from the newlyweds Dinesh Vijan and Pramita Tanwar wedding party. Dressed in an Indo western ethnic look Sara Ali Khan sizzles in red. In the picture, Sara is dressed in a red saree with golden border and golden pants.

Sara Ali Khan hot and sexy photos: One of the budding actresses of the Bollywood industry Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut this year with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Although she might be one movie old but is already a social media sensation with 2.6 million followers on Instagram. Recently on December 14, 2018, Kedarnath fame took to her official Instagram account to share pictures from the newlyweds Dinesh Vijan and Pramita Tanwar wedding party.

Dressed in an Indo western ethnic look Sara Ali Khan sizzles in red. In the picture, Sara is dressed in a red saree with golden border and golden pants. She has paired off her ethnic look with gold jhumkas, choked eyes, and red lipstick. The diva looks beautiful as she poses for the camera. Take a look at her picture here:

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Simba opposite Ranveer Singh, the movie is set to release next week on the occasion of Christmas on December 23, 2018. Recently the second song of Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh starrer Tere bin also released yesterday and in a span of just a day, it has garnered 9.3 million views. check the song out here:

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More