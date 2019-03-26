Saradha scam: Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, had been at loggerheads with the CBI over its investigations into the Saradha chit fund and Rose Valley scams. A team of CBI officers, who had gone to question Kumar on February 3 in connection with chit fund scam cases, was stopped from entering his residence in Kolkata.

The Supreme Court was hearing the CBI's contempt plea against West Bengal government in the Saradha scam probe case

Saradha scam: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to submit his reply within 10 days to the status report against him filed by the CBI in a sealed cover. The top court also asked the probe agency to file an appropriate application to seek action against the top of Kolkata Police. The Supreme Court was hearing the CBI’s contempt plea against West Bengal government in the Saradha scam probe case. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna further described the CBI’s status report very very serious.

The top court said it can’t pass any order at the moment without hearing the other side. On March 2, Rajeev Kumar was given the additional charge of the state director of economic offences and the special task force (STF) of Kolkata Police.

A bench of Supreme Court, headed by CJI, said, "We will later determine the charges and counter charges after hearing from both the sides."

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, had been at loggerheads with the CBI over its investigations into the Saradha chit fund and Rose Valley scams.

A team of CBI officers, who had gone to question Kumar on February 3 in connection with chit fund scam cases, was stopped from entering his residence in Kolkata. A day after, the CBI had moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Mamata Banerjee government and police to cooperate with its investigation of the Saradha chit fund cases.

On February 5, the Supreme Court had directed then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to make himself available before the CBI and cooperate with the probe agency.

This had triggered a war of words between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The TMC chief had also staged a three-day Save the Constitution sit-in against CBI’s action, accusing BJP president Amit Shah of plotting a coup.

