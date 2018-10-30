Sardar Patel Statue of Unity: People living in nearby villages to the Sardar Sarovar Dam have written an open letter to PM Modi, expressing their anger against the construction of Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity, ahead of its inauguration on October 31 by the Prime Minister. Terming the construction of statue as a mass destruction to the natural resources, villagers in the open letter said that if Sardar Patel would have seen this destruction of natural resources, he would have cried.

Sardar Patel Statue of Unity: Unhappy with the construction of Sardar Patel’s Statue of Unity, which is being touted as the world’s highest statue, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, tribal villagers of the nearby villages to the statue site have written an open letter to PM Modi, expressing their anger and terming the Prime Minister an unwanted guest on the inauguration day. People living in the nearby villages to the Sardar Sarovar Dam have written an open letter to the Prime Minister ahead of the inauguration of Sardar Patel’s Statue of Unity, saying that they will not welcome him at the inauguration ceremony.

In the open letter to the Prime Minister, the villagers have mentioned that Sardar Patel would have cried to see the destruction which has been done to natural resources. Speaking about the injustice being done to the villagers, Villagers said that peoples’ hard earned money is being spent on projects like these while locals and nearby villages are still deprived of basic amenities including schools, hospitals and drinking water.

The open letter to PM Modi was signed by several sarpanches (headmen) of the nearby villages situated near the statue also mentions that the destruction of natural resources like forests, rivers, land and agriculture, which has given livelihood to generations over the years is being destroyed and is not a moment to celebrate. Unhappy with the administration and the building of the statue, villagers termed PM Modi as an unwelcome guest and also said that they will protest against this mass destruction to natural resources by not cooking food on the inauguration day.

A couple of days ago, villagers said that they are calling for support from the people living in nearby villages to protest against the inauguration of the statue and observe a bandh on that day. Meanwhile, people involved in the inauguration ceremony which is scheduled to take place on October 31 are making sure that all the planning must get executed smoothly.

