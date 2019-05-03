Sarojini Naidu Medical College Recruitment Agra 2019: Apply for 78 faculty posts, salary up to Rs 90,000

Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra is recruiting professors, associate professors and assistant professors. Candidates having requisite qualification can appear for walk-in-interviews on Tuesdays.

Sarojini Naidu Medical College Recruitment Agra 2019: The Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra has invited applications for the post of professor, associate professor and assistant professors. There are a total of 78 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can register for walk-in interviews conducted on every Tuesday.

Here are some important details regarding the recruitment process

Walk-in interviews have started on April 30 and are being held on every Tuesday.

There are a total of 78 vacancies: professor – 17 posts, associate professor – 35 posts and assistant professor – 25 posts.

Eligibility:

Candidate should have a minimum qualification required for a teacher as per the Medical Institutions Regulations, 1998.

Age Limit:

Candidates should be below 70 years (Reserved category candidates to get age relaxation as per govt. norms)

Salary:

Professor – Rs. 90,000/-

Associate Professor – Rs. 80,000/-

Assistant Professor –Rs. 60,000/-

The Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC) in Agra is one of the oldest medical colleges in India. It is named after the first woman governor of Uttar Pradesh, poet and freedom fighter, Bharat Kokila Sarojini Naidu. It also has a hospital attached to it.

SNMC offers a range of graduate, postgraduate and diploma courses.

Graduate courses include MBBS or medical school degree, equivalent to Doctor of Medicine or MD in some countries. Postgraduate courses include masters in Human Anatomy, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics and Surgery. MD in Forensic Medicine, Pharmacology, Human Physiology, Microbiology, Pathology, SPM, Anesthesiology, Skin and VD, Medicine, Pediatrics, Radio Diagnosis, Psychiatry, Radiotherapy, TB and chest diseases. Postgraduate diploma courses include pharmacy, obstetrics & gynecology, pediatrics, ENT, ophthalmology, radio diagnosis, psychiatry, radiotherapy, TB and chest diseases.

