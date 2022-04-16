The Kashmir Freedom Fighters have claimed the responsibility of killing Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, an independent sarpanch in North Kashmir’s Baramulla on Friday evening. In a statement issued by the terrorist group, the terrorist said that their cadre carried out an operation in Goushbugh Pattan area of Baramullah and a ‘BJP Sarpanch’ was sho dead. Claiming that they did not target innocent, the organisation added that they only targetted ‘the ones who have sold the blood of our beloved martyrs for some pennies.’

However, Kashmir Zone police has clarified that the sarpanch was an independent sarpanch. Meanwhile, a senior police officer told a Kashmir daily that Manzoor was missing since 5:30 pm. His family called him but his phone was switched off. Later, his body was found near iftar time and his body was found in an orchard. After the attack, police said that the area was cordoned off and a search was on to track the involved terrorists.

Since past one month, five panchyat members have been targetted by terrorists in Kashmir. As per Jammu & Kashmir Panchayat conference, 26 panchayat members have been killed by militants in Kashmir since 2014.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Govenor Manoj Sinha has condemned the terror attack and said that perpetrators of this despicable act must be published. He further extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.