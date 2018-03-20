Following husband M Natarajan's death, Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was granted a parole for 15 days. The parol will have a few conditions and she would not be allowed to travel out of Thanjavur where the funeral will take place. Sasikala's husband M Natarajan passed away in a Chennai hospital on Tuesday morning following multiple organ failure.

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has been granted an emergency parole for 15 days to attend the last rites of her husband M Natarajan who passed away on Tuesday morning. The parole comes with a few conditions and she is not allowed to travel out of Thanjavur where the funeral will take place. She cannot engage in any political activity or talk to media either. According to Agrahara Jail Superintendent Somashekhar, she had applied for the parole after hearing the news of her husband’s death.

“She has applied for parole and the process has started. This is in view of her husband’s death,” Somashekhar said. This is the second time she will be out on parole, Sasikala had earlier availed the parole when Mr Natarajan underwent a double transplantation surgery. Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan passed away in a Chennai hospital on Tuesday morning following multiple organ failure. He had been admitted to the hospital following a chest infection. “It is with profound grief and sorrow that we announce the sad demise of Natarajan Maruthappa at 1.35 AM today,” Gleneagles Global Health City said in an official statement.

Mr Natarajan had undergone a double organ transplant last year in October and was discharged after full recovery. Before the transplant, he had a condition where his liver and kidney were failing. Ms Sasikala is currently serving a jail term at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail following her conviction in the Jayalalithaa Disproportionate Assets case. She had been married to Natarajan, a former government public relations officer for 33 years.

