Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close confidante Sasikala is likely to be released from Parappana Agrahara prison, Bengaluru on 27th January. She was sentenced for four years in February 2017 in a disproportionate assets case. Sasikala is set to be released on the same day Jayalalithaa’s memorial is scheduled to be inaugurated by CM Palaniswami in Chennai.

Questions on whether Sasikala will be rejoining politics have been doing rounds. Although, the Supreme Court has barred Sasikala from contesting elections for six years, it will be interesting to note whether Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), the party of which VK Sasikala is President and AIADMK will have a merger. Sasikala was removed from the post of General Secretary of AIADMK after she was jailed. According to reports, AIADMK’s ruling alliance BJP is in the favor of joining in with Sasikala as her comeback might possibly strengthen the party.

However, CM Palaniswami has clearly stated that there is no chance of that happening. While addressing the media he said, “No chance for that. She is not in the party at all… she is not in the party. 100 per cent she will not be admitted. AIADMK is now functioning after clearly deciding on this. There is no different opinion on this”.

Palaniswami is the most powerful member in the party and has also been announced as the Chief Ministerial candidate in the upcoming elections. His disinclination towards the merger might play a big role in its occurrence.