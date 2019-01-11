Satya Bhojpuri full movie: The soundtrack for Satya movie was composed by Bhojpuri sensation Chhote Baba, the lyrics were penned by Vinay Bihari, Manoj Matalbi, Sumit Singh Chandravanshi, Vibhaker Pandey, Arun Bihari, and Vinay Nirmal. The soundtrack has been produced under the Wave Music Ltd label. Some of the songs from the movie Satya are- Luliya Mangele, Mohabbat Kar Gail Akhiya, Hamhu Jawan Bani Tuhu Jawan, Mohawa Odhani Se Bandh Ke, Tani Fare Di Balam Ji Karvatiya, and Raat Diya Buta Ke.

Satya Bhojpuri full movie: The action drama romance Bhojpuri language film starring Pawan Singh and Aamrapali Dubey in prominent roles has set the internet on fire with their sizzling chemistry, compatibility and their acting skills. The movie has been helmed by Sujeet Kumar Singh and produced by Gajanand Chauhan and Radhe Shyam Lohar under the banner Shyam Ghanshyam film International Pvt.Ltd. The movie has managed to earn crores of rupees at the box office and has turned out to be a blockbuster hit! The movie also stars Akshara Singh, Nidhi Jha, Daya Shankar Pandey, Annu Upadhyay, Bipin Singh, Umesh Singh, Lota Tiwary, and Brijesh Tripathi in pivotal roles.

The soundtrack for Satya movie was composed by Bhojpuri sensation Chhote Baba, the lyrics were penned by Vinay Bihari, Manoj Matalbi, Sumit Singh Chandravanshi, Vibhaker Pandey, Arun Bihari, and Vinay Nirmal. The soundtrack included a total number of 6 songs which have managed to garner more than 50 million plus views on video sharing platform YouTube! The soundtrack has been produced under the Wave Music Ltd label. Some of the songs from the movie Satya are- Luliya Mangele, Mohabbat Kar Gail Akhiya, Hamhu Jawan Bani Tuhu Jawan, Mohawa Odhani Se Bandh Ke, Tani Fare Di Balam Ji Karvatiya, and Raat Diya Buta Ke.

On the professional front, Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh will be seen together in a movie after many years. The movie Sher Singh where Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey will play the lead roles is set to release this year and is surely going to be a box office hit!

Watch Satya movie online here:

